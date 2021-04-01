Khloé Kardashian inherited her favorite physical feature from mom Kris Jenner

She got it from her mama! Khloé Kardashian’s favorite physical feature is one that was passed down to her from mom Kris Jenner.

“It’s so funny. The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn’t realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!” Kardashian tells PEOPLE for the Beautiful Issue on newsstands Friday. “When we smile, we kind of have these big balls.”

Kardashian, 36, is said to love her cheeks exactly as they are now but reportedly admits that it took many years for her to really embrace that part of her body. “My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks,” the Good American cofounder said. “The older you get, you kind of slender out.”

Tert