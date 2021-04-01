Foreign Ministers of Russia and Armenia Discussed Issues of Humanitarian Response in Karabakh

On April 1, ”on the sidelines” of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow, a meeting was held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan, press service of Russia’s MFA reports.

The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.

Special attention was paid to issues of humanitarian response in Nagorno-Karabakh, unblocking of economic and transport communications in the region.

The ministers exchanged views on topical issues of Russian-Armenian cooperation, including contacts at the highest and high levels, preparations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states.

Certain topics of the international agenda of mutual interest were considered.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency