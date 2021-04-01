EyeSupport to host Easter egg scavenger hunt

Kristina Ayanian

WATERTOWN, Mass. — EyeSupport is delighted to invite the local Armenian community to its first ever Easter egg scavenger hunt. The “Egg-cellent Easter Scavenger Hunt” will be held on Saturday, April 3 at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at the St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church yard.

Children will be searching for festive eggs filled with sweet treats and EyeSupport’s signature bracelets.

The EyeSupport team, which is composed of five St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) alumni, will facilitate the scavenger hunt. Every child will walk away a winner. Participants will be supplied with a gift bag to collect their eggs. They will also be surprised with fun Easter crafts to bring to life at home!

Social distancing and masks will be strongly enforced.

There is a $20 donation fee for each participant. All proceeds benefit humanitarian efforts for children in Armenia. To date, EyeSupport has raised almost $30,000 supporting emergency relief projects in Lebanon, Syria, Artsakh and Armenia.

Please RSVP by emailing eyeforthecause@gmail.com

Armenian Weekly