Armenian, Russian Deputy PMs meet in Yerevan

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk in Yerevan today.

During the meeting, issues of humanitarian assistance to the people of Artsakh were discussed. Reference was made to the prospects of deepening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, energy, transport, agriculture, infrastructure and healthcare.

Issues related to the work of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers and expert groups were also touched upon.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu