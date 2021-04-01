Armenian football team captain: I dedicate these victories to our nation

“I am glad we won three matches in a row. I dedicate these victories to our nation. At this difficult times, perhaps a slight smile appeared on people’s faces,” captain of the Armenian national football team Varazdat Haroyan told a news conference after they defeated Romania 3-2 in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday.

Haroyan said it is a great honor for him to enter the pitch with the captain’s armband.

Armenia had beaten Liechtenstein and Iceland in the previous two matches of the qualifying tournament in Group J.

The Armenian team is now the leader of Group J with 9 points after three consecutive victories.

Panorama.AM