Armenian Army chief, commander of Russian peacekeepers discuss issues of security

Chief of the General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan received Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent stationed in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

During the meeting, issues of security and cooperation were discussed, the importance of ensuring the return of Armenian prisoners of war and search for missing persons was emphasized.

The Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces thanked Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov for the effective activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu