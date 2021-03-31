Legendary Armenian commander Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan dies aged 82

Renowned Armenian commander, Artsakh liberation war hero Arkadi Ter-Tadevosyan died on Wednesday aged 82. “The legacy of Komandos will forever remain in the pages of our history. My condolences to all his relatives and us on this great loss,” Lieutenant Colonel Sargis Stepanyan of the Armenian Armed Forces wrote on his Facebook page.

Nicknamed Komandos, Ter-Tadevosyan is best known as being the commander of Shushi liberation in May 1992.

He served in Afghanistan where he earned the nickname Mountain Fox. He continued his military service in East Germany, Czechoslovakia and Belarus, and also served as a lecturer at the Armenian State Agrarian University.

With the breakup of the Soviet Union and the brewing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ter-Tadevosyan took part in organizing in 1990 the defense of Armenian villages straddling the borders of Azerbaijan. He joined the Sasuntsi Davit Detachment to defend villages from constant attacks launched by Azerbaijani militants.

Ter-Tadevosyan was awarded the rank of Major General for his accomplishments during the Nagorno-Karabakh War in 1992. He also received the Order of the Combat Cross. Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan awarded him with the Order of the Golden Eagle and the title of Hero of Artsakh on the 17th anniversary of liberation of Shushi in 2009.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/31/Arkadi-Ter-Tadevosyan-dies/2478551