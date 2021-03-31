Armenia reports 1,148 COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 192,639

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 1,148 as of Wednesday morning, bringing the country total to 192,639.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18 deaths, raising the overall number of the officially registered fatalities to 3,515. Two more patients died from other, pre-existing causes unrelated to the virus; a total of 892 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The recoveries increased by 459 to reach 173,064 in the past 24 hours; some 15,168 active cases are still under treatment. As many as 6,354 tests were conducted in the past day, with the overall number of tests standing at 853,829.

Tert