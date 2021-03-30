Armenian team wins three medals at Roboart-2021″ interregional robotics competition

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Armenian team won one silver and two gold medals at the “Roboart-2021” interregional robotics competition-festival held in the city of Voronezh, Russia.

The event brought together more than 1000 participants from 48 regions of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Armenia was represented by the “PhysMath-Armenia” team represented by students of the Shahinyan Special School of Physics and Mathematics of the Yerevan State University.

The participating teams shared their ideas and gained new knowledge. Competitions, online courses, excursions, consultations with international specialists were organized.

The Armenian team presented three projects within the framework of the competition – “Smart House,””Bionic Hand,” and “Robot Pianist.”

The participants say the competition-festival was a wonderful opportunity to measure their strength in the international arena and gain new knowledge.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu