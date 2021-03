Armenia Security Council Holds Session Chaired by Nikol Pashinyan

The Security Council of Armenia today held a regular session chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

As reported the press service of the Prime Minister, issues related to the security environment around Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the developments unfolding in the region and the future actions of the Government of Armenia were discussed.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency