State-sponsored anti-Armenian hostility and hatred become ‘increasingly outrageous’ in Turkey and Azerbaijan – Ombudsman

Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has voiced concern over the Turkish-Azerbaijani genocidal policies against Armenia, expressing regret that the state-sponsored hostility and hatred become increasingly widespread amid the absence of real responsibility measures.

“The Azerbaijani president and authorities have been for many years pursing policies of hatred and hostile propaganda, ethnic cleansing and genocide in relation to the citizen of Armenia and the Armenian people. The same has been carried out – or openly being encouraged by the Turkish authorities,” he said in a public post on Facebook.

The Ombudsman cited three outstanding episodes as glaring examples of anti-Armenian sentiments. He referred, in particular, to the remark voiced by the New Azerbaijan party’s leader in a March 5 address, emphasizing the tone of pride in his statement saying “The younger generation was raised with a feeling of pride towards the enemy [i.e. – the Armenians]”.

Tatoyan further referred to Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s December 10 speech at the Baku military parade, when the Turkish leader compared the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the 1915-1923 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire and the 1988 Armenian pogroms in the Azerbaijani capital.

Citing the rulings by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Tatoyan called attention to the proven records of ethnic motives and state-sponsorship behind the crimes of Armenocide in Azerbaijan.

“Hence whatever the process or the program or the language used, these fundamental realities are impossible to ignore.

“And that means no unilateral process can develop at the expense of the Armenian citizen’s life, physical security or any other right and the Armenian population’s regular life and peace, whereas the state sponsored-hatred for, and hostility towards, Armenians not only hasn’t decreased – in either Azerbaijan or Turkey – but is also receiving new manifestations amid the absence of any responsibility.

“This statement by the human rights defender is directly linked to the gross vioolations of human rights during, and after cessation of, the September-November 2020 armed attacks. Account is being taken also of the fact that the issue has become a topic of wide debates,” Tatoyan said.

The ombudsman also posted a photo which Turkish and Azerbaijani social media users were actively sharing during the war, encouraging the Azerbaijani brutalities.

Tert