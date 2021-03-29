Sanitek sues Armenia in international arbitration court

The Lebanese waste management company formerly in charge for garbage cleaning in Yerevan has filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Armenia in an international arbitration court.

Speaking to Tert.am, a spokesperson for Sanitak, Knarik Arakelyan, confirmed the report, refraining, however from further comments. She promised to provide more details in a press release later today.

Disputes between Sanitek and the Yerevan City Hall arose back in 2018. In 2019, the municipal authorities unilaterally dissolved the contract with the company.

Tert