Pashinyan’s upcoming resignation does not require immediate conversation with Putin, Peskov says

“The decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikola Pashinyan to resign in April does not require an immediate conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin,” The Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told TASS news agency when asked to comment on the matter.

To remind, Pashinyan announced about upcoming resignation on Sunday, saying he would resign next month while staying in office until snap parliamentary elections.

“He [Pashinyan] would stay in charge of the Prime Minister’s duties, so the decision that was announced does not require an immediate discussion,” said Peskov, as quoted by the source.

He added that the leaders of the two countries “communicated quite recently, and the contacts continue.”

Panorama.AM