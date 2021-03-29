MP: Constitutional Court ruling came as a ‘cold shower’ for Pashinyan

Independent MP Gevorg Petrosyan on Monday praised the ruling of Armenia’s Constitutional Court that found Article 300․1 of the Criminal Code unconstitutional and invalid.

The ruling issued by the top court on Friday says that Article 300.1 concerning the “overthrowing the constitutional order”, under which former President Robert Kocharyan and three other former senior officials are being prosecuted, runs counter to Articles 78 and 79 of the Constitution. The articles deal with the principles of proportionality and certainty.

“Indeed, the Constitutional Court was at the height,” Petrosyan told a news conference, adding such a ruling was probably not expected given the pressures on the court.

The lawmaker stated the premier had been taking every effort to take full control of the court and assumed that he had already succeeded by declaring that “the problem with the Constitutional Court has already been resolved.”

However, the MP said, the ruling of the Constitutional Court came as a “cold shower” for Pashinyan.

“The Constitutional Court gave him a cold shower. That’s why he has fallen into a panic, making strange statements. The decision of the Constitutional Court was exclusively in line with the Constitution and other legal acts of Armenia’s current legislation,” Petrosyan stated.

He also congratulated the attorneys of Robert Kocharyan for achieving success as a result of huge and competent efforts.

He highlighted the ruling as victory of justice in Armenia.

“There is still hope that not everything is destroyed in our country,” Petrosyan added.

Panorama.AM