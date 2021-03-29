In Memory of Kris Hagopian

Kris V. Hagopian of Watertown, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly on March 27, 2021.

Beloved son of Shake Hagopian and the late Vahram Hagopian. Devoted brother of Ani Hagopian. Loving father of Cesar, Kristine and Daniella. Survived by his nephew and niece Nicholas and Gabriella and many other loving family members.

Kris was the former proprietor of Coolidge Liquors in Watertown, where he established numerous lifelong friends. He was an admired figure in his community and was known as “Lucky” to many.

Private funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Church, Watertown to be followed by private cemetery services at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and facemasks will be required for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church (38 Elton Avenue, Watertown).

Armenian Weekly