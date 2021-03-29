In Memory of Anahid Joubanian

Anahid Joubanian (1934 – 2021)

Anahid Joubanian passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on Saturday, March 27, 2021. She was 87 years old.

Born March 8, 1934 in Aleppo, Syria to Aram and Iskuhi (Azdian) Kim-Almazian, Anahid was a graduate of Karen Jeppe Armenian College. She was a dedicated Armenian teacher for 52 years in three countries.

Originally discovered by a headmistress in Aleppo for her limitless patience with young children, she was encouraged to pursue a teaching career in primary education. Recruited by the newly-opened Armenian School of Kuwait, she joined her husband there in 1965, where she would teach Armenian language and culture for 20 years. After moving to Watertown, Massachusetts in 1986, she taught Armenian at St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School alongside Principal Houry Boyamian for 32 years until her retirement at age 84. On the 25th anniversary of the founding of St. Stephen’s, she was awarded the Medal of Mesrob Mashdots by His Eminence Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, Prelate of the Eastern United States—the highest honor awarded to a layperson by the Holy See of the Great House of Cilicia (of the Armenian Apostolic Church).

Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Vartkes Joubanian, she is survived by four children and eight grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, Watertown to be followed by private cemetery services at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, current public health and safety measures will be followed. Social distancing and face masks will be required for everyone’s safety. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to: St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church (38 Elton Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472) or St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (47 Nichols Avenue, Watertown, MA 02472).

Armenian Weekly