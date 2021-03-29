Haig Hovsepian and Friends Perform in Concert to Raise Funds for Armenia

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. “Haig Hovsepian and Friends” will present a benefit concert to be livestreamed only once from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

“Armenian Music for Peace” was inspired by recent events in Armenia and was wholeheartedly supported by Hovsepian’s friends, faculty, and the school president, Paul Hogle, who will be making his introductory remarks opening this extraordinary event. All proceeds go to the Armenian General Benevolent Union toward humanitarian relief for the post-war Armenia and Artsakh.

This concert is unique in many ways, and will be streamed only once at the indicated time and day. Please spread the word and tune in at:

Concert Livestream link: https://livestream.com/cimmixonhall/033121perspectivesamp

Event and Program link on CIM calendar: https://www.cim.edu/…/cim-perspectives-armenian-music…

Link to AGBU and Donation link: https://crm.agbu.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1…

Some of the best Armenian classical music will be performed by the very talented and dedicated group of young musicians. They believe that at a time when culture is trampled by war and cruelty, it is music that can bring peace and new hope for revival.

