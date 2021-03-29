Body of another fallen soldier found during search operations in Artsakh

Artsakh search and rescue squads on Monday found the body of another serviceman killed in the 2020 war, the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations reported on Saturday.

The soldier’s remains were retrieved in the direction of Sghnakh village of upper sub-region of Askeran, the service said, adding initial data suggest the killed is a contract serviceman who participated in the military actions. The search and rescue squads of the Service will continue operations on Tuesday in Jrakan (Jabrayil) area.

To note, since November 13, 1,524 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former areas of combat operations.

Panorama.AM