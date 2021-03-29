Artsakh war ‘proved’ OSCE Minsk Group’s failure in Karabakh peace – Ara Aivazian

The recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) revealed the OSCE Minsk Group’s failure to achieve a negotiated settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Foregin Minister Ara Aivazian said today, expresing regret that the international mediators didn’t eventually manage to rule out a miltiary solution to the conflict.

“This war came to prove that the Minsk Group mediators failed in their activity in essence. They were called – and are called – to create an atmosphere conducive to a negotiated settlement. They were supposed to rule out military solution, but September 27 [the day the hostilities erupted in the conflict zone] came to prove that they had virtually failed in their mandate,” he told the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

Meantime Aivazian affirmed the Armenian side’s interest to pursue the peace prcoess under the auspices of the Minsk Group. “Armenia needs a stong co-chairmanship which, instead of recording the existing situaiton, will lead the entire process,” he added.

Tert