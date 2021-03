Armenia’s FM to Depart to Moscow on April 1

Armenia’s foreign minister Ara Aivazian will depart to Moscow on April 1. He stated about it at the session of the NA’s Foreign Affairs Standing Committee, aysor.am reports.

“I will depart to Moscow to participate in the council of CIS ministers of foreign affairs,” he said.

He said currently no contacts with Azerbaijani minister are planned.

“But naturally, there will be contacts during the council with different counterparts,” he said.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency