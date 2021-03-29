Armenia’s ‘Dream of Kafka’ to screen at T-Short Animated Film Festival

“Dream of Kafka”, an Armenian animated short film made with the financial support of the National Cinema Center of Armenia, has been included in the Experimental Competition category of the Latvian T-Short Animated Film Online Festival.

The festival runs from 7 to 30 April, the National Cinema Center reported.

The film was produced by Art Step Studio in 2020. Its screenwriter and director is David Babayan, producer – Armine Harutyunyan, designer – Gagik Babayan, sound engineer – Tigran Kuzikyan and music by Andranik Berberyan.

Panorama.AM