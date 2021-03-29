Armenian parliament speaker hosts outgoing Japanese envoy

President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday received H.E. Mr. Jun Yamada, the outgoing ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Armenia.

Thanking the diplomat for his contribution to the deepening of the bilateral intestate relations over the period, he highly appreciated especially the programs aimed at the development of Armenia.

The ambassador, in turn, reaffirmed Japan’s willingness to assist in the democratic processes in the country, conveying a special gratitude to the parliament speaker for an effective cooperation in the past three years of his tenure.

According to the National Assembly’s press service, the sides also discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), with Speaker Mirzoyan emphasizing Armenia’s primary focus on the return of prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian captives.

Tert