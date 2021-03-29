Armenian Judoka Ferdinant Karapetyan took a high position at international tournament

Armenian judoka Ferdinant Karapetyan took the seventh position at an international qualification tournament held in Tbilisi. As the National Olympic Committee reported, the Armenian judoka won consecutively the representatives of Israel, Austria, and Mongolia and reached the quarter-finals. As the head coach of the Armenian team informed, Ferdinant took advantage over the opponent from Kosovo in the beginning of the bout, however, as a result of a controversial decision of the referee the opponent was named the winner.

The Armenian judoka scored 1552 points and was placed on the seventh position, improving the chances to take part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Karapetyan is set to attend a training camp in the coming week before leaving for Lisbon on April 16 for the European Championship.

Panorama.AM