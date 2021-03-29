Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Launches 2021-2022 Scholarship Program

“An investment in knowledge pays the best dividends.” This is exactly the mission of the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union Scholarship Fund Committee through its annual scholarship program – investing in the future of our Armenian youth with the hope that the dividends will benefit the Armenian community at large. The AEBU is pleased to announce the opening of the 2021 to 2022 AEBU Scholarship Program.

Individual scholarships (up to $1,500 each) will be awarded to undergraduate students currently enrolled at an accredited four-year university across the United States. To qualify, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum of 3.5 GPA, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Eligible students are encouraged to visit the website for additional information about the scholarship and the application requirements. All completed scholarship application packets must be submitted online or by mail, no later than June 30. Mailed applications must be sent to our address at AEBU Scholarship Committee, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104 postmarked by set deadline. We can also be contacted by phone at (626) 344-7321 for further inquiries.

AEBU grants annual scholarships through a competitive application and review process. Last year, the AEBU Scholarship Committee had the honor and yet the challenge to select six talented college students in recognition of their academic excellence and community service from a vast pool of highly qualified candidates. Winners of this year’s scholarships will be announced online on August 1.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union was established in 1969 by a group of volunteers dedicated to enriching the lives of those in need by providing tuition assistance and educational options. At AEBU, we believe that scholarship is an investment in education to empower our youth for a brighter future. To support our programs, please visit the website.

Asbarez