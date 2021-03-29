150 Residential houses to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka village

As part of the post-war development program in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), an estimated 150 residential houses are going to be built in the village of Karmir Shuka, the Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures reports.

The mayor of the south-eastern community says most of the population engages in agricutlure, farming and cattle-breeding. The village has 2-3 major farmers, as well as functioning manufacturing industries specialising in sunflower oil production, winemaking, wood development, etc.

Multi-apartment residential buildings are now being constructed thanks to the Investment Fund. Also, families from neighboring villages have expressed a willingness to move to Karmir Shuka which, apart from job opportunities, also has a nursery school and a recently built secondary school.

The 44-day war left lots of infrastructures severely damaged, with 15 houses having been fundamentally destroyed (of which five are not subject to repairs). Forty-three house roofs were replaced; five had metallic and plastic windows installed.

The community has a medical service unit which, however, is in very poor building conditions with only one ambulance. Under the support of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, a community center has been built, which is also home to the local school library.

Tert