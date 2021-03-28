First batch of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The first batch of 24,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) was imported to the Republic of Armenia through the COVAX FACILITY initiative, the Ministry of Helath informs.

The doses are intended for vaccination of at-risk groups, in particular health workers, people aged 65 and over, chronically ill people aged 16 to 64, residents and staff of nursing homes, social care staff, and volunteers.

The AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 was acquired within the framework of the COVAX FACILITY initiative. The AstraZeneca vaccine is authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use.

Due to the efforts of the Ministry of Health, as a result of negotiations, it was possible to receive the first batch of the vaccine on time. Armenia is one of the few countries that has had the opportunity to obtain the long-awaited vaccine, while today a number of countries in the world are still fighting for that right.

The Ministry of Health notes that the use of the vaccine plays a key role in the prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety and efficacy of the imported vaccine meet the criteria set by the WHO.

Vaccinations in the Republic of Armenia are carried out exclusively on a voluntary basis.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu