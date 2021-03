Armenian-Russian group of troops needs to be reinforced, says Armenian Prime Minister

YEREVAN, March 28. /TASS/. The Armenian-Russian joint taskforce is a major element of efforts to repel security threats in the regions and needs to be reinforced, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

“We must think about reinforcing the Armenian-Russian group of troops as a major element of region security,” he said.

