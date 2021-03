Armenia beat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia beat Iceland 2-0 in World Cup qualifier.

Tigran Barseghyan opened the score in the 53rd minute.

Khoren Bayramyan made it 2-0 in the 74th minute.

The victory comes three days after Armenia beat Lichtenstain 1-0 in an away match.

Armenia tops Group J with six points. It will host Romania on March 31.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu