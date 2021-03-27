Ukrainian low-cost Bees Airline to operate flights to Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has allowed the new Ukrainian low-cost Bees Airline to start flights on 16 charter and 13 regular routes, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

Bees Airline is the third Ukrainian airline to operate flights to Armenia, with UIA and SkyUp already flying to the capital of Armenia.

The regular network from Kiev will include Burgas, Heraklion, Rhodes, Batumi, Araxos, Alicante, Barcelona, ​​Tirana, Varna and Larnaca.

Also, Bees Airline was allowed to launch regular flights from Odessa to Tbilisi and Yerevan, from Lvov to Yerevan.

The charter network includes routes from Kiev to Marsa Alam, Mombasa, Hurghada, Sharm el-Sheikh, Antalya, Bodrum, Tivat.

At a recent press conference, Bees Airline announced the launch of regular flights closer to the May holidays to Georgia and Armenia.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu