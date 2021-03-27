Silver Skates: Movie by Russian-Armenian producer to enter Netflix Originals line

Silver Skates will be the first movie by a Russian-Armenian producer to enter the Netflix Originals line of online cinema.

The category of similar projects Netflix does not necessarily fall into movies or series produced by the service — it can simply purchase the rights to them, Cceit.com reports.

The authors of the tape also noted that the picture will be translated into several dozen languages. The movie was produced by Mikhail Lokshin, a Russian producer of Armenian descent.

Similar earlier happened with the Russian series “Epidemic”, which was also included in this line and quickly attracted the attention of Western audiences — it was even appreciated by Stephen King. Before that, a similar story was also with “Better Than Humans.

" The plot of the project is set in 1899, narrating the story of different heroes whose fates intersect with each other thanks to the occasion.

Tert