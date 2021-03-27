Pianist Eva Gevorgyan to perform at Rachmaninoff Days festival in Moscow

Young Russian-Armenian piano prodigy Eva Gevorgyan is set to perform as a soloist at the Rachmaninoff Days mini festival in Moscow on April 1, the birthday of the great Russian composer.

The concert will be held at Philharmonia-2 – the hall bearing the composer’s name – under the baton of Vladimir Spivakov, the conductor of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Russia.

Eva Gevorgyan has recently received support within Armonia Young Talents Program. As the Armenian Assembly reported on its Facebook page, the assembly has presented Eva with Yamaha grand piano. Winner of numerous prizes and international awards for her extraordinary talent, Eva was named Young Yamaha Artist days ago and signed a two-year contract with Yamaha Corporation.

Eva Gevorgyan has received prizes in more than 40 international competitions for piano and composition.

Panorama.AM