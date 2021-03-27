Pashinyan’s continued stay in power will ‘trigger civil war’, political scientist says

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s continued stay in power will “trigger civil war” in the country, according to political scientist Stepan Danielyan.
In a Facebook post on Friday, he indicated there is no prospect for a “political corpse” to remain prime minister, at least because a significant part of the society will not accept it under any circumstances.
“His stay will definitely trigger a civil war,” Danielyan wrote.
“There is a different problem here: the longer he stays in power, the more the state continues to collapse. And what is the point of prolonging this situation? It can already be considered a sabotage and it’s strange that there are still people who fail to understand this simple thing,” he added.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/27/political-scientist/2476528
