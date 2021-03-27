Military expert urges Armenia’s authorities to get out of ‘geopolitical games’

Military expert Karen Hovhannisyan calls on Armenia’s authorities to get out of “geopolitical games”.

His comments came after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Armenia purchased Russian Su-30SM fighters without missiles back in May 2020. Earlier in March, the premier said that Russian-made Iskander missiles seriously malfunctioned during the recent Artsakh war.

“I want to understand why there is so much talk about Su-30SM fighters and Iskander? Many probably did not notice that in terms of the Su fighters as well, Russia was indirectly considered an unreliable strategic partner who could sell the fighter jets to its strategic partner without missiles (called accessories for some reason),” the expert wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“Who wants to prove to everyone that Russian military equipment and weapons are seriously faulty? Who wants to prove to everyone that Russia is an unscrupulous and unreliable military partner in the market?

“I would like to give you a piece of advice: get out of the geopolitical games, let them find another prover, do not take on this role, which will not lead our state to anything good. Regardless of who is the orderer, even if Russia itself (theoretically this is impossible, but even if it is so), do not assume a dangerous role in these geopolitical games,” Hovhannisyan said.

