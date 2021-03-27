Bodies of 5 more soldiers found in search operations, Artsakh says

Artsakh search and rescue teams on Saturday found the bodies of 5 more fallen servicemen as a result of their operations in the Azerbaijani-held areas.

The bodies were retrieved from the Jrakan (Jabrayil) and Varanda (Fizuli) regions, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations said.

Since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,523 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been found as a result of search efforts or have been handed over to Artsakh by Azerbaijan

Search operations will continue in the coming days too, but from now on they will be conducted out of necessity, the service said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/03/27/search-Artsakh/2476837