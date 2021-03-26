The 17th Khachaturian International Competition will be profiled in the profession of conducting

The 17th Khachaturian International Competition is scheduled to launch on the traditional date of June 6, 2021, to commemorate the anniversary of the great composer. As the organizers said in a released statement, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting worldwide drop of social mobility, the annual event remains committed to its unyielding effort to bring lightness to people with the power of arts.

This year, the Competition is open for conductors, regardless of citizenship and nationality, aged at least 22 and no older than 35 years on the date of the opening ceremony of the Competition (June 6, 2021). Conductors, who are former First prize winners of the Competition, are not eligible to participate.

The Khachaturian International Conducting Competition consists of a Primary audition stage (selection by submitted video materials) and 2 rounds: 1st round, 2rd round (final). The deadline of the applications is May 10, 2021. Application form is available on the website of the Competition.

The Khachaturian International Competition strives to reveal talented young musicians and open new opportunities for their professional advancement. The annual event is implemented owing to the joint efforts by the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, Yerevan Komitas State Conservatory and “Aram Khachaturian-competition” Cultural Foundation.

Panorama.AM