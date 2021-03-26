Robert Kocharyan has been unlawfully deprived of liberty for 537 days – Statement

“Moments ago, the Constitutional Court of Armenia issued a judgment, declaring Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code to be contrary to the Constitution and invalid. This Article was the pivot of the criminal investigation into the alleged overthrowing of the constitutional order former President Robert Kocharyan had been charged with,” the official facebook account of President Kocharyan said.

“The defense team of President Kocharyan, authoritative international organizations had provided expert opinions over the unconstitutional nature of this case since the first day of Kocharyan’s illegal detention. As a result of this unconstitutional case, President Kocharyan has been deprived of liberty for 537 days,” the statement said.

To remind, Armenia’s Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 of the country’s Criminal Code, under which former president Robert Kocharyan is charged, to be unconstitutional.

Panorama.AM