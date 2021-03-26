Prime Minister Pashinyan holds phone talk with Vladimir Putin ia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today held a telephone conversation with RF President Vladimir Putin.

The two heads of state referred to the process of implementing the provisions of the Trilateral Statement of November 9, 2020. Taking the opportunity, they discussed joint action to combat the global pandemic, as well as bilateral cooperation in the field of economy, including the energy sector.

The parties agreed to keep in close touch on the aforementioned issues.

