Interview of Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan to Sputnik Armenia News Agency on the Russian-Turkish Relations and the Regional Processes

Not only manifestations of hybrid warfare, but also classic clashes are noticeable, because along with terrorists, Turkey plays a very active destabilizing role in quite a large region, in particular, in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon; it has become more active in Libya. Through the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, it is also actively involved in the destructive process in the eastern Mediterranean, especially in the struggle of energy carriers, etc.

Also, the role of Turkey is seen in the Balkans, and recently Transcaucasia has become a special stage of operations. Surely, here we should divide the policy into two parts: one is formal, diplomatic links and relations. It is natural that Turkey, having a very rich experience of geopolitical struggle, tries to cover up these conflicts in an official manner. On the other hand, Turkey’s interests clash with those of Russia and Iran, and sometimes contradict the interests of the United States and various European countries, such as China. In other words, we see a country that, with its aggressive policy, clashes with the interests of many countries, with the interests of civilized humanity in general.

The presence of Russian peacekeepers here is one of the most important guarantees of peace and stability, and Turkey tries to violate the peace and stability via its policy. And we saw what role Turkey played during the 44-day war. Russia plays a different role, maintaining peace and stability. We see different approaches and different goals. Surely, the very existence of Artsakh does not allow Turkey to implement its criminal policy, to embody its far-reaching pan-Turkic programs.

I think Russia it obliged to prevent the implementation of pan-Turkic programs, because otherwise there will be unpredictable consequences for Russia itself. Neither Turkey, nor Azerbaijan conceal the creation of Turkish forces, the joint programs, their pan-Turkic dreams. And if pan-Turkism is realized, first of all, the target will be precisely the Russian Federation.

Armedia Information, Analytical Agency