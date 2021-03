Free admission offered to all galleries of Yerevan’s Cafesjian Center for the Arts till end of year

Yerevan’s Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA) has announced that starting from Friday, March 26, till the end of the year, admission to all CCA galleries, including “In the Mind of the Collector” permanent exhibition, will be free of charge.

“Please visit CCA every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 8pm,” the center said in a statement.

Panorama.AM