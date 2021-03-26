Consul General Armen Baibourtian Holds a Meeting With California State Senator Andreas Borgeas

GLENDALE – Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Armen Baibourtian held a virtual meeting with the California State Senator Andreas Borgeas. Welcoming the initiative of the meeting, Senator Borgeas noted regarding the warm relations he enjoys with Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian-American community in California.

The Senator underlined his continuous cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and also with the Office of the Honorary Consul of Armenia in Fresno. Consul General Baibourtian expressed gratitude to Senator Borgeas for his ceaseless support aimed at addressing issues of importance to the Armenians.

The interlocutors discussed ways California can continue to support the people of Armenia. They also touched upon the theme of the unleashed war by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, its consequences, the humanitarian crisis, and the challenges that the people of Artsakh are facing due to war. Ambassador Baibourtian stressed the importance of the immediate release of the Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilians held in Azerbaijan in violation of provisions of the November 9 trilateral statement.

They agreed to organize their next meeting in Fresno. Ambassador Baibourtian noted that the roots of the Armenian community in California go back to Fresno, where the Armenians settled at the end of the 19th century.

California State Senator Andreas Borgeas is a member of the Republican Party. He represents the Eighth Senate District, which encompasses the heavy Armenian-populated Fresno as well as Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Sacramento, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

Senator Borgeas is the Chair of the State Senate Agriculture Committee, Vice-Chair of the Judiciary Committee, and a member of the Energy, Utilities, and Communications, Governmental Organization, Insurance, and Natural Resources and Water committees.

Senator Borgeas is a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus as well as the Select Committee on California, Armenia & Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art & Cultural Exchange. In the course of his political career, he always stood for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Senator Andreas began public service as a Fresno City Councilman elected in 2008 and then member of the Fresno County Board of Supervisors in 2012, before being elected to the California State Senate in 2018. The Borgeas family is very involved in the local Greek and Armenian communities.

Massis Post