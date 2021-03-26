Azerbaijani servicemen throw stones on Armenian cars

Siranush Ghazanchyan

An incident between Armenians and Azerbaijanis was registered on Sarushen-Karmir Shuka road in the Askeran region, Artsakh Police informs

Azerbaijani servicemen threw stones on Armenians cars as an Azerbaijani convoy was being accompanied by Russian peacekeeping forces at around 1:30 pm on Thursday.

As a result the windshield of the VAZ 21-07 driven by Lendrush Babayan was damaged.

After the incident, Babayan and another driver blocked the interregional road, stopped the convoy, demanded an explanation from the Russian peacekeepers and Azerbaijani officers.

According to Babayan, the Azerbaijani officer, who did not speak Russian properly, took a photo of the car, promised to report it to his superior, and the Russian escorts apologized for the incident, noting that the damage would be compensated.

To find out all the details of the incident, the victim was interrogated at the Askeran Regional Police Department. The Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan has already handed over the photos of the car, as well as the explanation in Russian translation to General Rustam Muradov.

The peacekeeping force is already dealing with this issue. According to the Russian side, the problem is not only to compensate the damage, but also to exclude such cases from now on.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu