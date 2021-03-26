Armenia’s and Artsakh’s Former Presidents Encounter in Rare Meeting

By Emilio Luciano Cricchio

Armenia’s Former Presidents Robert Kocharyan, Levon Ter-Petrossian and Serzh Sargsyan, along with two former Presidents of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, have held a meeting.

According to Arman Musinyan, Ter-Petrossian’s spokesman, the five former Armenian and Artsakh leaders discussed the post-war situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as other topics.

The meeting took place on March 25, in an undisclosed location, and was later also confirmed by the office of former president Serzh Sargsyan.

Kocharyan, Ter-Petrossian, Sargsyan, Ghukasyan and Sahakyan, furthermore met during the Second Karabakh War, on October 21, 2020, making it the first such meeting that took place between all the former leaders of Armenia and Artsakh.

Kocharyan, Sargsyan and Ter-Petrossian have all called for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation. Pashinyan used to be a political ally of Ter-Petrossian before 2012.

Prior to the 2018 Armenian Revolution, Kocharyan and Ter-Petrossian were considered by many to be political archrivals.

