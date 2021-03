Armenians rally in front of Israeli Defense Ministry, demand end to arms sale to Baku

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenians are holding a rally in front of the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

The protesters are demanding an end to the uncontrolled sale of state-of-the-art weapons to Azerbaijan, which irresponsibly uses Israeli weapons against civilian objects in Karabakh.

The rally has been organized by the Union of the Armenian Communities in Israel.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu