NAASR, Project SAVE to present screening and discussion of documentary “Photos by Kirk”

BELMONT, Mass.—The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives will present an online film screening panel discussion of the documentary Photos by Kirk, produced and directed by Jamie Day Fleck, on Sunday, March 28, at 7:00 pm (Eastern). The program will be accessible live on Zoom (registration required) and on NAASR’s YouTube Channel.

The 26-minute film will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker as well as Ruth Thomasian, founder of Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives; Sevag Yeghoyan, founder of the Pomegranate Film Festival (Toronto); and Marc A. Mamigonian, NAASR’s Director of Academic Affairs.

Photos by Kirk tells the story of an Armenian Genocide survivor who immigrated to America in 1920 and worked as a photographer in the Bronx from the 1920s to 1970s. Kourken Hovsepian (professionally known as Kirk) photographed weddings, bar mitzvahs, confirmations and local events. His photographs document a unique period in New York City’s history and the ethnically diverse inhabitants of his neighborhood. Though he lost his whole family in the tragic events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire, Kirk’s story revives the American Dream and what it means to document generations of celebratory events in other people’s lives.

For more information contact NAASR at hq@naasr.org.

Armenian Weekly