Armenian Holy Mother of God church demolished by Azerbaijan, the BBC confirms

2021-03-25

Siranush Ghazanchyan

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher investigates the disappearance of an Armenian church that changed hands in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war. An online video shows the church was intact when Azerbaijan control of the territory.

“Azerbaijan has said ethnic Armenians are welcome to stay in Nagorno-Karabakh but Armenia has accused it of damaging and destroying Armenian cultural heritage left behind in the region, including churches and monuments,” the BBC writes.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

