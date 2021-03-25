Armenian Holy Mother of God church demolished by Azerbaijan, the BBC confirms

Siranush Ghazanchyan

BBC correspondent Jonah Fisher investigates the disappearance of an Armenian church that changed hands in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war. An online video shows the church was intact when Azerbaijan control of the territory.

“Azerbaijan has said ethnic Armenians are welcome to stay in Nagorno-Karabakh but Armenia has accused it of damaging and destroying Armenian cultural heritage left behind in the region, including churches and monuments,” the BBC writes.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu