Armenian FM briefs Iraqi Defense Minister on Turkey’s direct involvement in Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Iraq Juma Inad Saadoun Khattab.

Welcoming the Iraqi delegation, Minister Aivazian expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations based on the centuries-old Armenian-Iraqi friendship.

The interlocutors stressed the need to deepen the military and security dialogue between Armenia and Iraq, expressing mutual conviction that the close cooperation in the mentioned spheres will have a positive impact on ensuring regional stability and peace.

The Ministers touched upon a wide range of regional security issues. Minister Aivazian drew his interlocutor’s attention to Turkey’s direct involvement in the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, expressing concern over the latter’s deployment of foreign armed terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict zone.

In this context, the need for close cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism in possible dimensions was stressed.

