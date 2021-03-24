Reports about Armenian truck driver killed by a Turk not confirmed, MFA spokesperson says

Reports alleging a truck driver from Turkey has killed an Armenian were not confirmed, Spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told Tert.am news outlet.

“Armenia’s diplomatic missions in Georgia and Rostov-on-Don contacted the respective bodies of the countries, and the information was not confirmed,” Anna Naghdalyan said, as quoted by the source.

To note, 360tv Channel earlier reported about a brawl erupted among truck drivers on the Russian-Georgian border crosspoint in which Armenian driver was reportedly killed by a Turk.

