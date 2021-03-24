President, head of the ruling My Step faction discuss forthcoming snap elections

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sargkissian met with the head of the ruling “My Step” faction of the National Assembly Lilit Makunts.

The meeting touched upon the situation in the country, the ways to overcome it, and, as a solution, the organization of early parliamentary elections.

Presenting their position and approaches, Lilit Makunts noted that the “My Step” faction is working on the improvement of the electoral legislation, in particular, the holding of the forthcoming special parliamentary elections by proportional representation system.

