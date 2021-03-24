In Memoriam: Aghavni Assilian

Aghavni Zartarian, widow of Krikor Assilian since 2007, passed away peacefully of natural causes in Beirut during the early hours of March 15, 2021.

Aghavni was born on October 11, 1926 in Nicosia, Cyprus. She was the daughter of Parsegh Zartarian, a survivor of the 1915 Armenian Genocide who was deported by the Ottoman Turks from Adana, Armenian Cilicia to Nicosia, Cyprus. Parsegh, had kept a key to his house in Adana, but he never returned to his house and homeland. He grew up in Cyprus and married Gulen Keshishian from Beirut, who was also from Adana, but was deported by the Ottomans to Lebanon. Parsegh and Gulen settled in Cyprus and had four children—Mary, who married and survived Zaven Shekerdemian (both deceased); George who married Anahid Nahabedian; Aghavni married Krikor Kevork Assilian (both deceased); and Hermine, who married and survived Garbis Kechedjian (deceased).

Aghavni and the family firstly lived in Amiantos and then moved to Nicosia, where she grew up and obtained her education at the American Academy. After her marriage to Krikor Assilian, she moved to Beirut, Lebanon. Krikor and Aghavni had three children—George, Maral and Vicken. The family remained in Lebanon throughout the years, witnessing the Lebanese Civil War and the Beirut explosion on August 4, 2020. ]Aghavni was always a staunch supporter of her husband and their family. She was a loving, most caring, practical, optimistic, forward-looking, devoted mother with a touch of stubbornness. Even though she was not familiar with the Arabic language, she made sure their children learned perfect Arabic and were brought up as loyal and devoted Lebanese Armenians. Their children attended various AGBU schools and were active members of AGBU, participating in athletic, educational, social and scouting activities. Together with her husband, they continued the Armenian legacy and succeeded to educate their children granting them the highest levels of education at various universities in England, Lebanon and Armenia; they went on to obtain several professional qualifications. Krikor and Aghavni were also supportive with the upbringing and education of their grandchildren—Sarine, Krikor, Greg and Tamar.

Aghavni was loved and respected by her family, friends and relatives. She was an active participant in the Lebanese-Armenian community for many years, volunteering for charities and community causes and services. She had been a member of the Etchmiadzin Religious Women Union, the AGBU and the Ladies Committee of Saint Hagop Church in Ashrafieh.

Aghavni is survived by her three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well as by her elder brother George and younger sister Hermine.

God bless her soul and may she rest in peace.

