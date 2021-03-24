Fortress: Film co-produced by Armenia to get support from Eurimages

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The film Fortress – a joint production of Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Bulgaria and Armenia – has been selected as one of the 24 co-productions supported by Euromages in 2021.

Anzhela Frangulyan is the co-producer of the film from Armenia. The shooting is expected to start in August 2021.

At its 162nd meeting held online, the Board of Management of the Council of Europe’s Eurimages Fund agreed to support 24 feature film projects, including 3 documentaries and 3 animation films, for a total amount of €5,822,000.

The share of eligible projects with female directors examined at this Eurimages Board of Management meeting was 39.80%. 45.83% of the projects supported were directed by women and €2,213,000 was awarded to these projects, representing 38.01% of the total amount awarded.

Since it was set up in 1988, EURIMAGES has supported 2 187 co-productions for a total amount of approximately 629 million euros

